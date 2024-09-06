Mainland slams Lai Ching-te for sinister secessionist agenda

Xinhua) 08:28, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed Taiwan's leader Lai Ching-te for his recent provocations, saying that Lai made the statements with the sole purpose of serving his "Taiwan independence" stance and secessionist attempt.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Lai was sneakily changing concepts and confusing right and wrong, which has fully exposed his sinister intention of splitting the country and undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen called on people in Taiwan to stand against the secessionist provocations and perilous actions by Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)