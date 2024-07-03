Any act challenging one-China principle, provoking Chinese compatriots doomed to fail: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:48, July 03, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said that any act that challenges the one-China principle and provokes the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will definitely be punished and is doomed to fail.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the separatist rhetoric made by Lai Ching-te and an official with Taiwan's mainland affairs council recently.

Since he assumed the role of the Taiwan region's new leader, Lai has blatantly advocated the so-called "two states" theory based on distorted facts and legal basis, which has sparked strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition across the Strait, Chen said.

Lai's deceitful narrative of "Taiwan independence" will not fool the public in Taiwan, nor will it whitewash Lai's nature as a worker for "Taiwan independence" and a troublemaker, Chen added.

Based clearly on history and jurisprudence, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China. Although the two sides of the Strait have yet to be completely reunified, the sovereignty and territory of China have never been divided and will never be allowed to be divided, and Taiwan's status as part of China's territory has never changed and will never be allowed to change, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)