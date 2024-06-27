Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" fallacy

Xinhua) 09:54, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced remarks by Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait "are not subordinate to each other," noting that his comments are a typical "Taiwan independence" fallacy.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to a question about Lai's recent interview with TIME magazine, during which he sells the "not subordinate" claim.

The mainland and Taiwan both belong to one and the same China, and Taiwan is a part of China. This fact cannot and will never be changed, Zhu said. She also criticized Lai's remarks as being false and lacking both historical and legal basis, while only serving to expose his separatist intentions.

Concerning cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, Zhu said the mainland always supports and promotes dialogue and consultation between the two sides of the Strait based on the "1992 Consensus," thereby actively enhancing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

"The root cause hindering cross-Strait communication lies in the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' stubborn adherence to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist stance and their refusal to acknowledge the '1992 Consensus,'" Zhu said.

The spokesperson added that Lai, while claiming to promote the people's well-being and a future of peace and common prosperity on both sides of the Strait, is instead repeatedly advocating the "two states" theory, inciting cross-Strait confrontation and seeking separatist schemes.

"Condoning such moves will undoubtedly bring huge disasters to Taiwan compatriots," she said.

