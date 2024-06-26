Judicial guidelines on punishing "Taiwan independence" separatists win public support

TAIPEI, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Public opinion in Taiwan holds that the recent judicial guidelines on punishing diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists will help prevent the situation in the Taiwan Strait from worsening further.

Chinese authorities on Friday issued a set of guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for conducting or inciting secession, allowing the death penalty and trials in absentia in relevant cases.

Based on the Anti-Secession Law, the Criminal Law, and the Criminal Procedure Law, the guidelines took effect upon release.

The move has attracted great attention from a wide spectrum in Taiwan, and local people believe that the document, with teeth to enforce, will effectively deter the diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists.

The Taiwan-based China Times on Monday said in an editorial that judicial actions against "Taiwan independence" statements and acts are not surprising, given the fact that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cares nothing about the kinship among the people on the two sides of the Strait, turns a blind eye to the historical bond between the two sides that share the same culture and roots, and is frequently obstructing cross-Strait exchanges.

An editorial published by Taiwan's Want Daily said the guidelines, which came after Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, publicly advocated the "two states" theory, will prevent the situation across the Strait from sliding to an extreme one and will serve as a guarantee for cross-Strait exchanges and peaceful reunification.

Liu Xing-ren, an associate professor at Chinese Culture University, noted that the mainland has zero tolerance for acts by diehard separatists seeking "Taiwan independence."

Liu said the guidelines explicitly target "Taiwan independence" and have dealt a thorough and precise blow against separatist forces.

Chi Hsing, with the Taiwan-based magazine The Observer, believes the guidelines are aimed at a very small number of diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists and will not affect the outlook of cross-Strait exchanges. "Taiwan residents will not worry as long as they learn about it," Chi said.

Hsiao Hsu-tsen, director of the Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, says that the mainland has drawn a clear line between "the vast majority of people in Taiwan" and "Taiwan independence" separatists, indicating that the cross-Strait people-to-people exchanges will not be interrupted.

"The best way for cross-Strait peace is to return to the '1992 Consensus'," said Lai Cheng-yi, honorable chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

