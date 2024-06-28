Lai Ching-te to be condemned by history, punished by law: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:01, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday warned that Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, and others who attempt to falsify history and split the Chinese nation would surely be condemned by history and punished by law.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, remarked at a press conference when inquired about Lai's recent comments.

Wu stated that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, stressing that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"No matter how Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities try to distort or deny it, this basic fact will not change, nor will the family bonds between compatriots on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait be severed," the spokesperson said.

He went on to emphasize that every time "Taiwan independence" separatists make provocations, the People's Liberation Army will respond with stronger countermeasures, which will pave the way for the resolution of the Taiwan question.

