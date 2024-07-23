Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" stance

Xinhua) 09:40, July 23, 2024

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday said the separatist remarks made recently by Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, have once again exposed his true nature as an obstinate advocate and perpetrator of "Taiwan independence."

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding Lai's separatist rhetoric calling for the so-called sovereignty and national identity of Taiwan.

Noting that Taiwan is a part of China, Chen said Taiwan has never been and will never become a country.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have disregarded the history, the reality and the public will, obstinately stuck to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," and turned against the one-China principle, resulting in heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, said Chen.

Chen called on compatriots across the Strait to resolutely oppose Lai and the DPP authorities' provocative activities of seeking "Taiwan independence," and to actively participate in the just cause of promoting China's peaceful reunification.

