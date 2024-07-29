Taiwan will never be country, China spares no effort to achieve reunification: Chinese FM

July 27

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that Taiwan is a part of China and has never been and will never be a country.

China will counter every provocation by "Taiwan independence" forces, and is working toward the goal of complete reunification, Wang said.

