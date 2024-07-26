China's defense spokesperson slams DPP's separatist activities
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson criticized Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of China's Taiwan region on Thursday for employing various tactics to disguise separatist activities under the guise of "legality and legitimacy," stating that such attempts are merely self-deceptive.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comments in response to a question regarding the distribution of templates for rules of engagement (ROE) cards during a live-fire exercise in Taiwan, which aims to enhance the "legality and legitimacy" of the use of force by the island's troops.
The DPP authorities are seeking to transform Taiwan into a battlefield and use local residents as human shields, all in an attempt to achieve "Taiwan independence" and resist reunification by force, Zhang said. He dismissed such endeavors as entirely futile and destined to lead to a dead end.
Zhang stressed that the People's Liberation Army remains steadfast and resolute in its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" stance
- Any act challenging one-China principle, provoking Chinese compatriots doomed to fail: mainland spokesperson
- Lai Ching-te to be condemned by history, punished by law: mainland spokesperson
- Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" fallacy
- China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatists
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.