Chinese experts slam DPP's distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758

Xinhua) 10:06, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts have vehemently slammed the recent false claim by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 had nothing to do with Taiwan.

Whether it is from the perspective of historical and legal facts, the resolution itself or international practice, the one-China principle is indisputable and should not be distorted or challenged, and the fact that Taiwan is an integral part of China can not be changed, said Zhu Songling, a professor at Beijing Union University.

Passed at a UNGA session in 1971, UNGA Resolution 2758 made it clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, precluding scenarios such as "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

According to Liu Kuangyu, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the reason why the resolution did not mention Taiwan is simply because it was unnecessary.

Taiwan, just like other regions of China, falls completely within China's international law identity, and there is, therefore, no need or justification to mention Taiwan separately, Liu said.

China has established diplomatic relations with 183 countries based on the one-China principle, which is a widely recognized consensus in the international community and a fundamental principle in international relations, said Wang Hailiang, director of the Shanghai Institute for East Asian Studies.

No matter how the DPP authorities collude with external forces to make a fuss, they cannot change the fact that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an integral part of China, Wang added.

