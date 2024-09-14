Civil groups in Taiwan protest distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758

Xinhua) 09:59, September 14, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A coalition of dozens of political and civil groups in Taiwan on Thursday expressed strong condemnation over certain U.S. politicians and local "Taiwan independence" separatists distorting the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which was adopted in 1971.

In a statement, they criticized the false claim made by U.S. politicians and local "Taiwan independence" separatists that the resolution does not apply to Taiwan, which they argued is an attempt to undermine the one-China principle internationally.

Both the Cairo Declaration issued in 1943 and the Potsdam Proclamation signed in 1945 reaffirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan under international law, the statement said.

As Taiwan is a part of China, the UNGA Resolution 2758 addressed the issue of China's representation at the United Nations and applied intrinsically to Taiwan, it said.

The goal of Taiwan joining the United Nations is merely a cover for advocating "Taiwan independence" and violates international law directly, the statement noted.

It went on to say that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same country and, as such, they should both seek complete national reunification.

Taiwan should not be used as a pawn by the United States to hinder the mainland's development, nor should it be a source of hostility or confrontation between the two sides. Instead, efforts should be made to promote cross-Strait people-to-people exchange and dialogue, it said.

It also called on all sectors of Taiwan's society to uphold the one-China principle and strive for peace on both sides of the Strait, stressing the need to oppose external interference in cross-Strait affairs, as well as "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

"We want peace, not war. We must not allow cross-Strait relations to remain in constant opposition," the statement read.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)