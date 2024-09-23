Airmen get training with man-portable air defense systems

China Military Online) 10:49, September 23, 2024

Airmen assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command run to the designated area for a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)

Airmen assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command aim at the target with hand-held missile tubes during a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)

An airman assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command tracks the air target with a hand-held missile tube during a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)

