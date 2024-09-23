Airmen get training with man-portable air defense systems
Airmen assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command run to the designated area for a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)
Airmen assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command aim at the target with hand-held missile tubes during a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)
An airman assigned to a portable air-defense detachment of a ground-to-air missile brigade under the Chinese PLA Central Theater Command tracks the air target with a hand-held missile tube during a special training exercise on July 31, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Sicheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Reconnaissance aircraft fly past setting sun
- PLA to resolutely defeat any "Taiwan independence" attempt: defense spokesperson
- In pics: law enforcers on China Coast Guard vessel Sifang
- Training of Chinese aircraft carrier complies with international law: defense spokesperson
- China, Nepal launch joint army training in SW China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.