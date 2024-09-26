Home>>
Vehicles conduct maneuver training
(China Military Online) 09:46, September 26, 2024
Vehicles attached to a brigade of the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command conduct maneuver training in unfamiliar area on August 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
