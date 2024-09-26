China develops independent carrier-based aircraft support system

Xinhua) 09:07, September 26, 2024

JINAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has developed an independent and self-reliant support system for carrier-based aircraft.

The support system will continue to be improved, targeting the future needs for long-term deployment of carrier strike groups in distant waters and various combat training missions of carrier-based aviation forces, according to the ongoing academic forum on the development of carrier-based aviation equipment held in Qingdao, Shandong.

Significant progress has been made in aircraft takeoff and landing technology aboard carriers, with a transition from ski-jump takeoff to electromagnetic catapult launch and electromagnetic arrestor recovery, said Naval Aviation University's Huo Wujun.

