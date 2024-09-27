China, OPCW to hold medical aid, protection course concerning chemical weapons

Xinhua) 09:18, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will jointly hold a training course on medical assistance and protection concerning chemical weapons from Oct. 13 to 19.

The announcement was made by Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference on Thursday.

Nearly 30 trainees from over 20 member states of the OPCW will gather at the Air Force Medical University to take training classes about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of poisoning from chemical weapons, and the organization and implementation of anti-chemical medical rescue among other topics, Zhang said.

Highlighting the joint practice of the Chemical Weapons Convention among the OPCW member states, the course aims to enhance the countries' rescue and response capabilities concerning chemical weapons and strengthen their medical prevention and rescue capacity, according to the spokesperson.

