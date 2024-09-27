The MND: Firm Opposition to Coercion, Bullying and Bloc Confrontation by the US in the South China Sea

China Military Online) 13:26, September 27, 2024

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: The 2024 Quad Leaders Summit issued a joint statement which did not mention China directly but criticized coercive and intimidating maneuvers in the South China Sea. It also announced to launch a first-ever Quad-at-sea Ship Observer Mission by coast guards of the four countries in 2025. What's your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: Relevant joint statement uses vague languages to cover its malicious intention to target China. It needs to be emphasized that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and its adjacent waters. It is fully legitimate, justified and beyond reproach for China to conduct constructions on our own territory and carry out law-enforcement operations in waters and airspace under our jurisdiction.

Though not directly concerned in the South China Sea issue, the US, Japan, India and Australia are resorting to microphone diplomacy to criticize and smear China and stir up troubles and mislead the public. In particular, the US has deployed offensive weapons in the region, worked with its allies to step up military exercises, and conduct close-in reconnaissance against China's islands and reefs. Talking about militarization, coercion, bullying, and bloc confrontation in the South China Sea, I think the US deserves these labels more than any other country.

Joint maritime operations carried out by relevant countries should contribute to regional peace and stability, and not harm the interests of any third party. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to actions that may stir up troubles and escalate tensions in the South China Sea. We will firmly defend our own sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interest, and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

