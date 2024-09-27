The MND: The Philippine side should not have miscalculation and should stop making risky and futile provocations

China Military Online) 13:31, September 27, 2024

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship 9701 has withdrawn from Xianbin Jiao and the PCG said it would send another ship to the reef and would not let it become a second Huangyan Dao. Philippine Defense Secretary said that if China removes the Philippine ship grounded at Ren'ai Jiao, it would be an act of war. What's your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: The Philippine side recently pulled out PCG 9701 which had been illegally anchored in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao. It is the only right way forward and is conducive to restoring peace and stability in relevant waters. China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao. We will take firm countermeasures against any act that infringes China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. Actions that violate the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and undermine regional peace and stability are unwelcomed. We urge the Philippine side not to have illusion and miscalculation and stop making any risky and futile provocations.

