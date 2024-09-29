Home>>
Armored vehicles open fire in the field
(China Military Online) 16:44, September 29, 2024
Vehicle-mounted howitzers attached to a brigade of the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on August 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a brigade of the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on August 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)
Multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade of the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on August 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)
Photos
