Amphibious dock landing ship sails at sea
The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a ship formation of a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on August 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a ship formation of a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on August 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a ship formation of a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on August 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Profile: Valor and devotion: a war hero's life story
- Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 75th anniversary of PRC
- Chinese military conducts routine maritime, airspace training near Huangyan Dao
- Armored vehicles open fire in the field
- Chinese, Russian coast guards jointly inspect North Pacific high sea vessels
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.