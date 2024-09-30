Amphibious dock landing ship sails at sea

China Military Online) 09:54, September 30, 2024

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a ship formation of a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on August 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

