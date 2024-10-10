Fighter jets participate in flight training

China Military Online) 10:41, October 10, 2024

A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies on the runway before take-off during a multi-subject flight training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a multi-subject flight training exercise in late August, 2024.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)

