Fighter jets participate in flight training
(China Military Online) 10:41, October 10, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies on the runway before take-off during a multi-subject flight training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a multi-subject flight training exercise in late August, 2024.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
Photos
