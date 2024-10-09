Ship Kekexilihu provides liquid supply to Type 055 destroyer
Type 903A Comprehensive supply ship Kekexilihu (Hull 903) attached to a combat support ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy sails to the designated area during a recent multi-subject maritime training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' capabilities of replenishment, emergency response, and comprehensive offensive and defensive operations. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)
Type 903A Comprehensive supply ship Kekexilihu (Hull 903) attached to a combat support ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy provides liquid supply to Type 055 Destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) via alongside replenishment-at-sea during a recent multi-subject maritime training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' capabilities of replenishment, emergency response, and comprehensive offensive and defensive operations. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)
