China's Xizang transmits 14.6 billion kWh of clean energy out of region

Xinhua) 09:55, September 30, 2024

LHASA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As of Aug. 30, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has transmitted 14.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy outside the region since 2015, according to a press conference held on Sunday.

The power has been transmitted to provincial-level regions in other parts of China, helping reduce the use of standard coal by about 4.48 million tonnes and cutting carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions by approximately 11.17 million tonnes and 340,000 tonnes, respectively, said the State Grid Xizang Electric Power Company Limited.

In recent years, Xizang's power grid has experienced rapid development. As of August, the accumulated investment in the region's power grid construction has reached nearly 85.6 billion yuan (about 12.21 billion U.S. dollars) and its total installed capacity has reached nearly 6.82 million kilowatts, an increase of some 5.8 million kilowatts compared with 2012.

Boasting abundant solar and wind power resources, Xizang began sending electricity to other provincial-level regions for the first time in 2015.

Xizang now has a comprehensive energy system with hydropower as the main source, complemented by geothermal, wind and solar energy, among others.

