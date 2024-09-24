Exhibition on China's Xizang opens in Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:40, September 24, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition featuring southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region opened at the Union of Mongolian Artists in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Monday.

Titled "Achievements of China's Xizang Autonomous Region," the exhibition is co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and the Mongolia-China Friendship Association. It is part of a series of events celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia.

Key officials in attendance included Shen Minjuan, Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, Galsan Batsukh, head of the Mongolia-China Friendship Association and former Mongolian ambassador to China, and Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Communist Party of China Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee.

Shen described the exhibition as a representative microcosm of Chinese modernization, expressing her hope that it will deepen people's understanding of China's new development.

Batsukh said that this exhibition features 75 photographs highlighting the prosperity and development of Xizang. Visitors will also have the opportunity to appreciate cultural treasures that reflect the rich history of Tibetan medicine.

The exhibition is expected to run until Sept. 30.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)