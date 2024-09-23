Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival celebrated in Xizang
A performance is staged to celebrate the 7th Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
This Sunday marked the seventh Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.
