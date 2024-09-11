Highland industries drive Xizang's high-quality development

LHASA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- In the bustling workshop, dozens of women are operating looms manually, the air filled with thumping sounds. In front of one loom, Namdrin, wearing a colorful Tibetan costume that she made herself, shows a woman worker how to weave.

Namdrin, from Rinbung County in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, is an inheritor of Yar Ther, a 1,200-year-old Tibetan wool-weaving skill listed as a city-level item of intangible cultural heritage.

"Compared with ordinary Tibetan wool products, Yar Ther cloth is more delicate, and more lustrous under the sunlight, which is warm in winter and cool in summer," said the 36-year-old, adding that a handmade scarf can be sold at 600 yuan (about 84.3 U.S. dollars).

In 2013, she and her husband Tashi Dondrup, a former tailor, started a Yar Ther wool weaving cooperative, producing woolen monks' robes. Now, the cooperative has three workshops, producing 12 kinds of clothing, such as Tibetan aprons, clothes and scarves. It has hired more than 200 locals as full-time and part-time weavers, tailors and other employees, generating annual sales revenue of around 15 million yuan in 2023.

Kelsang, a villager who lives nearby, has been a weaver in the workshop for three years, and now earns 160 yuan daily. "With this job at my doorstep, I can bring additional income without leaving my family unattended," said Kelsang, aged 30.

Located on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, known as the "roof of the world," Xizang has been fostering special highland industries based on its specialties, such as sheep, yak and barley products, driving the region's high-quality development and bringing more income to locals.

In Gyangze County, a major barley production base in the region, an automatic processing line has produced bread premix made of modified barley flour -- a technical breakthrough as traditional barley flour is unsuitable for making bread due to a lack of gluten. The premix helped Chinese bakers win an international baking award in Munich, Germany, in 2023, said Guo Wenhong, chairman of the company called Keyan.

Guo said the barley is also made into canned porridge, noodles and rice dumplings, which are very popular among customers. He said the company will soon open two barley bakery shops in the county and Shanghai, respectively, and is optimistic about their market potential.

Hu Fawei, executive deputy head of the county government, said Gyangze now has three barley processing enterprises, including a barley beer producer, and the county government has been making efforts to develop industries to increase the added value of barley for farmers.

By the end of July, the county's GDP has expanded by 6.8 percent to 1.8 billion yuan this year.

According to a white paper issued in 2023, Xizang has built a large number of industrial bases for agriculture and animal husbandry adapted to local conditions, such as the cultivation of high-quality highland barley, the production of edible oil, pollution-free vegetable planting, standardized dairy cattle scale farming, and yak and Tibetan sheep farming. In 2022, the total output value of farm and livestock products processing reached 6 billion yuan.

In a township of Sagya County, some 4,000 meters above sea level, the crop of quinoa has been introduced from the plateau area in South America at a similar altitude. The experimental plantation area reached 167 hectares in 2023 and 667 hectares this year.

As a trial project jointly developed by the government, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a quinoa processing company, the crop rich in nutrition was grown in barren wasteland without taking up any barley farmland.

Shan Liming, general manager of the company that purchases the quinoa and processes it elsewhere into quinoa rice, noodles and other products, said that through further processing, the added value of the crop yield is expected to reach 50 million yuan this year.

Supported by the government, a processing line is being built in Sagya that is expected to go operational next year. In addition to the labor and machine leasing income from the quinoa fields, local farmers will be encouraged to grow quinoa in the future, earning at least five times the income from growing barley, Shan added.

Namgyal Lhadron, Namdrin's mother who passed her the Yar Ther wool weaving skills, is glad to see that the manually-weaved clothing, which was once only affordable for the nobility, is now popular among ordinary people, both old and young.

"I hope my daughter can continue to make efforts to pass on the skills and bring wealth to more people," said Namgyal Lhadron, 68.

