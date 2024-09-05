Scenery of Mount Qomolangma in Xizang
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of Mount Qomolangma at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of Mount Qomolangma at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 from Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xizang sees per-capita disposable income of rural residents up 8.4 pct in H1
- Over 300 cultural relic sites newly found in China's Xizang
- Panchen Rinpoche elected president of Xizang branch of Buddhist Association of China
- Dedication of plateau patrollers moves filmmakers
- Chinese journalists begin tour on ethnic unity news coverage
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.