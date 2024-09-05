Over 300 cultural relic sites newly found in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:23, September 05, 2024

Tibetan antelopes graze on grass in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

LHASA, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 cultural relic sites have been uncovered in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region during an ongoing archaeological survey in areas 4,500 meters above the sea level, according to the regional cultural relics bureau.

The discoveries range from ancient to modern periods and include various types of cultural relics, such as tombs, ancient architecture, dwellings, rock paintings and stone tools, said Dawa, head of the survey team in Nagqu.

The team undertook field visits, interviewed local residents and reviewed historical documents to identify the relics. Despite the challenges posed by remote locations, complex terrain and poor communication, the team managed to make significant progress, Dawa said.

There are 107 survey teams, comprising a total of 1,037 members, participating in the relics survey across Xizang, with fieldwork already underway in 11 of the region's 16 counties located at altitudes above 4,500 meters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)