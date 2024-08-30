Hockey's collective spirit: The power of teamwork

People's Daily Online) 11:30, August 30, 2024

Ancient Chinese polo was a fast-paced sport played on horseback, with riders striking balls at lightning speed across vast grasslands. Each stroke demonstrated strength and agility.

Western hockey, by contrast, emphasizes teamwork and skill. Players work in unison, passing the ball with precision. Each shot reflects the collective strength and strategy of the team.

In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we explore these enduring sports, witnessing how their passion has stood the test of time.

