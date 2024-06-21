The Roman dome: A construction marvel that continues to shape modern architecture
The mortise and tenon technique, a construction method widely used in ancient China, allows builders to create strong, flexible structures without using nails or screws. Similarly, the Roman dome, featuring a hemispherical roof, utilizes its curved shape to carry many times its own weight in a seemingly effortless manner. Both techniques are marvels of ancient engineering.
From the precise interlocking of mortise and tenon joints to the graceful curves of the dome, the third and fourth episodes of “East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics” invite viewers to discover these architectural wonders. Join us as we explore the world's ancient engineering marvels.
