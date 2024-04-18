China receives 38 cultural relics returned from U.S.

Ecns.cn) 13:40, April 18, 2024

Returned cultural relics are displayed during the handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

The U.S. returned 38 pieces of Chinese cultural objects to China on Wednesday.

A staff member checks a returned Chinese cultural object at a handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, on April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

A bronze statue is displayed during the handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

A staff member checks a returned Chinese cultural object at a handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, on April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

Officials from China and the U.S. attend a handover ceremony of returned Chinese cultural objects at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

