China receives 38 cultural relics returned from U.S.
Returned cultural relics are displayed during the handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
The U.S. returned 38 pieces of Chinese cultural objects to China on Wednesday.
A staff member checks a returned Chinese cultural object at a handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, on April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
A bronze statue is displayed during the handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
A staff member checks a returned Chinese cultural object at a handover ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, on April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
Officials from China and the U.S. attend a handover ceremony of returned Chinese cultural objects at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, April 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
