Pic story of cultural relics guardian at Faxing Temple in N China

Xinhua) 08:41, March 19, 2024

Zhang Yufei arranges research documents at his home near Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024. Faxing Temple, with a history of more than 1,000 years, is nestled on Cuiyun Mountain of Zhangzi County. In 1988, the temple was listed as a national key cultural relics protection site. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Yufei, a cultural relics guardian, has worked at the temple since 1993 when he was 21.

Zhang initially took on the temple's daily maintenance. He gradually took an interest in the research of the relics at the temple and began to learn cultural relics knowledge.

With in-depth research, Zhang has published several monographs on the temple's relics and shared Shanxi's cultural heritage stories through a WeChat public account.

In the past three decades, Zhang has received more than 500,000 visitors from home and abroad.

"These cultural relics have become a part of my life," said Zhang. He hopes that more people can join in the cultural relics protection and pass on the traditional culture.

Zhang Yufei records the status of colored sculptures of Song Dynasty (960-1279) at Yuanjue Hall of Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 16, 2024.

Zhang Yufei (1st L) guides tourists in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

Zhang Yufei displays a book he edited in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 15, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Zhang Yufei inspects a stone inscription in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows a view of Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Zhang Yufei patrols in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

Zhang Yufei opens the gate of Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 16, 2024.

Above: This undated file photo shows Zhang Yufei posing for a photo outside Faxing Temple shortly after he started working in the temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province. Below: This photo taken by Xinhua photographer Yang Chenguang on March 16, 2024 shows Zhang Yufei posing for a photo outside Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua)

Zhang Yufei reads a book at his home near Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

Zhang Yufei does cleaning work in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 16, 2024.

Zhang Yufei unlocks a gate with his home-made tool in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 16, 2024.

Zhang Yufei watches monitors in Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

Zhang Yufei (L) and his wife Liu Hailing have a meal near Faxing Temple in Zhangzi County, north CHina's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2024.

