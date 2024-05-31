China heightens legal protection of historical imperial resort

Xinhua) 10:45, May 31, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A regulation has been revised to better protect Chengde Mountain Resort, the world's largest existing imperial garden and temple complex and a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, amid China's push for cultural relics conservation.

Lawmakers in north China's Hebei Province on Tuesday voted to adopt the revised regulation on the protection and management of the resort and its surrounding temples, which will take effect on July 1.

The revised regulation mandates that archaeological survey be conducted before any construction projects in protected areas. In addition, new buildings in the resort or its proximity must align with the historical buildings in terms of shape, height, color and architectural style.

The revised regulation also prohibits smoking and the carrying of matches and lighters into the resort and its surrounding temples to protect the numerous wooden buildings and greenery.

Located 230 kilometers north of Beijing, the imperial resort was built during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a summer residence for emperors. The original regulation on its protection was passed in 2003.

