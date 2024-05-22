We Are China

Archaeological findings of 2,200-year-ago tomb released

Ecns.cn) 14:45, May 22, 2024

The excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

The archaeological excavation at the Wuwangdun tomb has yielded major findings, unearthing over 3,000 cultural relics. The tomb is the largest and highest-level tomb of the ancient Chu state, which existed more than 2,200 years ago during the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC).

Cultural relics unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Cultural relics unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Cultural relics unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Cultural relics unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Cultural relics unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Archaeologists work at the excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Archaeologists work at the excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

Archaeologists work at the excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

