Archaeological findings of 2,200-year-ago tomb released
The excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)
The archaeological excavation at the Wuwangdun tomb has yielded major findings, unearthing over 3,000 cultural relics. The tomb is the largest and highest-level tomb of the ancient Chu state, which existed more than 2,200 years ago during the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC).
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)
Photos
