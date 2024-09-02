Chinese journalists begin tour on ethnic unity news coverage

Xinhua) 13:09, September 02, 2024

LHASA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 journalists from over 20 major Chinese media outlets on Sunday embarked on a tour in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, to provide news coverage for the ethnic policies in the country's western areas.

During the 14-day tour, the journalists will visit villages, communities, schools and enterprises in Xizang, northwestern Gansu Province, and southwestern Sichuan Province to report on local experience of economic development, cultural heritage preservation, ecological protection, technological innovation and ethnic unity.

The tour is part of a campaign aimed at enabling journalists to investigate and report on the country's achievements in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

