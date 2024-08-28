Commentary: Paired-up assistance vital to Xizang's historic development

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Under the unwavering commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the paired-up assistance program for Xizang has been instrumental in driving the region to achieve historic development.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the country's implementation of paired-up assistance in the Xizang Autonomous Region. This endeavor highlights the socialist system's unique ability to mobilize resources and achieve major objectives.

The institutionalized program has seen the participation of 17 provinces and municipalities as well as dozens of ministries and state-owned enterprises of the country, bringing substantial investment, practical technology and essential talent to Xizang. This support has driven industrial development and improved local medical and education services. Between 1994 and 2022, nearly 12,000 officials and professionals were dispatched in 10 batches to assist the region.

The paired-up assistance system, aimed at improving people's well-being, has significantly boosted Xizang's economic and social development. The region eliminated absolute poverty and achieved moderate prosperity along with the rest of the country. From 1994 to 2023, Xizang's GDP grew from 4.6 billion yuan to 239.3 billion yuan (about 34 billion U.S. dollars), marking a surge of over 50 times. For many years, the growth rate of per capita disposable income for urban and rural residents in Xizang has been among the highest in China.

Industrial aid has propelled the upgrade of the local economy. Specialty industries like yak beef and cashmere products, along with high-tech enterprises, have generated job opportunities close to the homes of the locals and significantly advanced the region's high-quality development.

Paired-up assistance projects in afforestation, ecological restoration and monitoring, and clean energy heating have yielded tangible results in Xizang's ecological conservation. Thanks to the concerted efforts, the region's tourism industry is thriving, with a record 55 million visitors from home and abroad last year.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, paired-up assistance to Xizang has reached unprecedented levels in investment, participation and field coverage, with over 9,500 projects implemented. The region has undergone an extraordinary period of development and transformation to ensure the rights of local people to subsistence, development and health. As a result, people of all ethnic groups in Xizang now enjoy a greater sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Xizang vividly exemplifies China's commitment to fostering ethnic unity and pursuing common prosperity. Projects in infrastructure, education and the exchanges of civil servants between Xizang and other regions of the country have significantly enhanced interactions among various ethnic groups, strengthening the sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The CPC leadership's enduring commitment to providing Xizang with central and nationwide support has been pivotal. The assistance program will continue to contribute to Xizang's high-quality development amid the country's modernization drive.

