Picturesque night scenery of Nyingchi in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 16:58, August 23, 2024

Lights illuminate Nyingchi City along the Nyang River, creating a picturesque night scenery in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

