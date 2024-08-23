Home>>
Picturesque night scenery of Nyingchi in Xizang
(Ecns.cn) 16:58, August 23, 2024
Lights illuminate Nyingchi City along the Nyang River, creating a picturesque night scenery in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Lights illuminate Nyingchi City along the Nyang River, creating a picturesque night scenery in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Lights illuminate Nyingchi City along the Nyang River, creating a picturesque night scenery in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expedition shows Xizang's improving biodiversity
- Picturesque views of Yani national wetland park in SW China’s Xizang
- Tibetan opera performances staged in Lhasa to celebrate traditional Shoton Festival
- China urges U.S. to honor commitments concerning Xizang-related issues
- China's Xizang introduces novel research model for dairy cows
- Nearly 12,000 talents assist Xizang's development over 30 years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.