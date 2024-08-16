China's Xizang introduces novel research model for dairy cows

LHASA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Science and Technology Backyard (STB) focusing on dairy cows was inaugurated in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Thursday, initiating an innovative model for the dairy industry on the plateau.

China Agricultural University has been conducting a scientific assessment of cows and dairy farms at a farming center and a pasture in the regional capital of Lhasa since 2023, in a bid to adjust the feeding management to maximize the production potential of dairy cows.

The Ministry of Education officially approved the establishment of the Xizang Chengguan plateau dairy cow STB at the end of 2023. In March, scholars from China Agricultural University settled in the STB.

"Xizang has a high altitude and harsh climate, so dairy cows have a high incidence of cerebral edema and pulmonary edema, which affects their production performance," said Fang Qianhai with the university.

"In this regard, we have developed an early warning system for altitude sickness and innovatively designed a portable wearable oxygen mask for cows," Fang said.

The STB is a science and technology service platform established on the front line of production, such as rural areas and enterprises, that integrates agricultural science and technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, and talent training.

