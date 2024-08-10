Tibetan opera performances staged in Lhasa to celebrate traditional Shoton Festival
An artist stages a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
People watch a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An artist stages a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Artists stage a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
People watch a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
People watch a Tibetan opera performance at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. Tibetan opera performances are staged here from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in celebration of the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
