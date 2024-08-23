China urges U.S. to honor commitments concerning Xizang-related issues

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to honor the commitments it has made to China on issues related to Xizang, and to not allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the United States or make any form of contact with him, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Senior U.S. officials met with the Dalai Lama in New York on Wednesday, according to a U.S. State Department statement.

In response to a related query, FM spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing that it is well known that the 14th Dalai Lama is neither a pure religious figure, nor a nonviolent and peaceful person. He is, in fact, a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion.

China firmly opposes any country allowing the Dalai Lama to make visits under any pretext and strongly objects to government officials of any country meeting with him in any form, Mao said, adding that China has lodged solemn representations with the United States.

The establishment of the so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues" by the United States is an interference in China's internal affairs, which China has never recognized, Mao noted.

"We urge the United States to fully understand the gravity of Xizang-related issues, be fully aware of the anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique, honor the commitments it has made to China on issues related to Xizang, earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, and not allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the United States or make any form of contact with him," Mao said.

