Panchen Rinpoche concludes visit to Xizang's Nyingchi City

August 29, 2024

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Zayu County of Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)

LHASA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po concluded his tour of Nyingchi City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and returned to the regional capital Lhasa on Wednesday.

Panchen Rinpoche arrived in Nyingchi on Aug. 22. During his stay there, he inspected rural vitalization work in a village of the Deng minority in Zayu County, visited a local family, and toured a kiwi fruit plantation base.

On Aug. 26, he delivered a lecture and performed head-touching rituals for monks and believers in a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Zayu. He visited a tea planting base and a tea processing plant in Bome County the next day.

On June 25, Panchen Rinpoche traveled from the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province to Lhasa. During his time in Lhasa, he performed his regular duties at the Xizang Branch of the Buddhist Association of China, and carried out a series of social research and religious activities.

Panchen Rinpoche is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body. He is also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the association's Xizang branch.

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits a local family in Zayu County of Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)

