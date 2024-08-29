China's top political advisor urges solid paired-up assistance for Xizang

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses the fourth work conference on paired-up assistance for Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

LHASA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has urged efforts to deliver solid paired-up assistance for southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region toward the goal of building a modern socialist new Xizang.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at the fourth work conference on paired-up assistance for Xizang, which was held in Lhasa on Tuesday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the country's implementation of paired-up assistance in Xizang.

Hailing the notable achievements in the paired-up assistance work for Xizang over the past three decades, Wang urged efforts to promote targeted, systematic and long-term assistance for the region, and elevate the comprehensive benefits yielded by the assistance work.

Efforts should be made to promote exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups, improve people's livelihoods, rally people's support, and strengthen the sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics among officials and people of all ethnic groups, Wang said.

It is imperative to improve the work regarding officials and talent dispatched to assist Xizang and strengthen the organization and leadership of the paired-up assistance work, Wang said.

The conference also awarded honorary titles to exemplary individuals who have participated in the paired-up assistance for Xizang.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits a hospital in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2024. Wang made a research tour on paired-up assistance for Xizang in Lhasa and Shannan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

