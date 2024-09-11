Villagers display folk costume in Pulan County, SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:53, September 11, 2024

Villagers display folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

