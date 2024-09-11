Villagers display folk costume in Pulan County, SW China's Xizang
Villagers display folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A villager displays folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Villagers dressed in folk costume dance in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Villagers dressed in folk costume dance in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Villagers dressed in folk costume dance in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A villager displays folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A villager displays folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Villagers dressed in folk costume dance in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A villager displays folk costume in Kejia Village of Pulan County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Originating in Pulan County, Pulan folk costume has been a traditional garment worn at celebrations for over a millennium. Weighing more than 20 kilograms, a piece of this unique costume is usually decorated with rare metals and jewels, like gold, silver, beeswax, coral and turquoise. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xizang establishes research institute for Tibetan medical classic
- Qinghai-Tibet Plateau research offers insight into effects of climate change
- Paired-up assistance boosts Xizang's education development
- Scenery of Mount Qomolangma in Xizang
- Xizang sees per-capita disposable income of rural residents up 8.4 pct in H1
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.