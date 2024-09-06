Paired-up assistance boosts Xizang's education development

Students have meals at the canteen of the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Located at an altitude of nearly 4,000 meters, the primary school faced severe challenges when it was established in 1994, with poor teaching facilities and surging teacher turnover.

To help solve these problems and improve local education, schools in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, organized paired-up assistance with all primary and secondary schools in Gongbo'Gyamda County in 2016, focusing on providing teaching materials and teachers' training.

Benefiting from the aiding efforts of Guangdong, advanced teaching facilities and heating systems have been installed in teaching buildings, and standard basketball courts and football fields have also been built in the schoolyard.

Guangdong's assistance is just a part of China's national paired-up assistance to the development of Xizang. Thirty years ago, the central government made a major decision to rally national support for Xizang.

Under the paired-up assistance policy, some central state organs, provincial-level regions and centrally-administered state-owned enterprises were designated to assist in specific areas in the region.

Since then, cadres from government and enterprise units have taken turns stationed on the plateau, greatly contributing to the development there.

Students have a PE class at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Zhoupeng)

A volunteer teacher from Lingnan Normal University in Guangdong interacts with students at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A volunteer teacher from Lingnan Normal University in Guangdong plays with students at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A volunteer teacher from Lingnan Normal University in Guangdong gives a lesson at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students dance Guozhuang dance during the break at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Zhoupeng)

Students have a Tibetan class at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students prepare to sleep at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A volunteer teacher from Lingnan Normal University in Guangdong helps students review lessons at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Zhoupeng)

A volunteer teacher from Lingnan Normal University in Guangdong interacts with students at the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students have meals at the canteen of the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the Central Primary School in Nyangpo Township, Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

