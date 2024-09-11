Scenery of earth forest in Zanda County, SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:44, September 11, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

