Scenery of earth forest in Zanda County, SW China's Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion and listed as a national geological park in 2005. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
