Residents perform Xuan Dance in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:02, September 19, 2024

Local residents perform Xuan Dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. The dance is a Tibetan cultural heritage from the ancient Guge Kingdom that mixes speech, singing and dancing. It was inscribed into the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Local residents perform Xuan Dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Local residents chat after performing Xuan Dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor (R) of Xuan Dance introduces the dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Local residents perform Xuan Dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Students do a morning exercise which incorporates elements of the traditional Xuan Dance during a break at a school in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2024. The dance is a Tibetan cultural heritage from the ancient Guge Kingdom that mixes speech, singing and dancing. It was inscribed into the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Local residents perform Xuan Dance near the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

