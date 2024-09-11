Panchen Rinpoche performs duties, conducts Buddhist, social activities in Lhasa

Xinhua) 10:08, September 11, 2024

LHASA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over the past few months, Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po has performed his regular duties at the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, and carried out a series of Buddhist and social activities in Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Panchen Rinpoche returned from the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province to Lhasa on June 25.

While performing his duties as the president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, Panchen Rinpoche chaired several meetings.

At a seminar on the themed exhibition of the reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism on July 18, Panchen Rinpoche stressed the need to firmly uphold the Communist Party of China Central Committee's final say on the reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism and voiced strong opposition to secession, while calling for national unity, ethnic unity, and religious and social harmony.

On Sept. 3, Panchen Rinpoche was unanimously elected president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China at the first council meeting of the branch's 12th council.

During his stay in Lhasa, he visited Jokhang Temple and several other Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, among other locations, where he participated in religious services and performed head-touching rituals for monks and believers.

On Tuesday, Panchen Rinpoche concluded his Buddhist and social activities in Lhasa and arrived by train in Xigaze, where he will continue with a series of similar engagements.

Panchen Rinpoche is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body. He is also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China.

