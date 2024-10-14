Home>>
On an autumn drive in Xizang
(People's Daily App) 15:13, October 14, 2024
Golden pastures stretch alongside winding mountains in the distance, creating a picturesque landscape perfect for an autumn drive. This scenic route leads you to the north shore of Lake Namtso in Xizang Autonomous Region, an ideal spot to clear your mind.
