On an autumn drive in Xizang

(People's Daily App) 15:13, October 14, 2024

Golden pastures stretch alongside winding mountains in the distance, creating a picturesque landscape perfect for an autumn drive. This scenic route leads you to the north shore of Lake Namtso in Xizang Autonomous Region, an ideal spot to clear your mind.

