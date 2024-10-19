Winter tourism promotion adds to allure of China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:37, October 19, 2024

People visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

LHASA, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has launched its 2024 winter tourism campaign, offering discounted air tickets, hotel vouchers, and free admission to tourist attractions to draw more visitors during the off-peak season.

As part of the "winter tour of Xizang" campaign, now in its seventh year, Xizang is offering 10,000 "buy-one-get-one-free" domestic flight tickets, 10,000 free domestic train tickets, and complimentary hotel vouchers at premium accommodations for tourists traveling to the region.

Special travel vouchers tailored for family tours and senior travelers have also been introduced.

Continuing its efforts to boost winter tourism, Xizang once again provided free entry to A-rated tourist sites, including the iconic Potala Palace.

China's tourist attraction rating system classifies sites from 1A to 5A based on overall tourism quality, with 5A being the highest grade.

"I visited the Potala Palace during the winter tourism campaign, and admission was free for tourists. It was an amazing experience. I learned so much about Xizang's culture and history," said Wang Long, a 62-year-old tourist from Beijing.

The "winter tour of Xizang" initiative aims to maintain steady tourism growth year-round, with the current round of promotions running from Oct. 15 to March 15, 2025, according to a launch event held Friday in Lhasa, the regional capital.

At the event, the regional culture and tourism department signed cooperation agreements with several other Chinese provinces and cities. Local travel operators also formed partnerships with international tour operators from countries including Australia, Thailand and Germany.

"The promotion gives a real boost to local travel agencies. We're determined to bring more visitors here to experience the allure of Xizang," said Jampa, general manager of Xizang wind horse adventure, a local travel agency.

Xizang is rich in tourism resources, offering breathtaking mountains and rivers, expansive grasslands and forests, and a deep ethnic heritage.

In 2023, Xizang welcomed 55.17 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 83.7 percent, generating total tourism revenue of 65.15 billion yuan (about 9.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 60 percent from the previous year.

