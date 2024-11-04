Long stretches of Lhasa River branches in Xizang
Magnificent landscape of long stretches of the Lhasa River branches in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The Lhasa River is regarded as the "Mother River" of Lhasa City. It is called "Jiqu" in Tibetan, meaning River of Happiness. The river finally flows into the Yarlung Zangbo River.
Magnificent landscape of long stretches of the Lhasa River branches in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Magnificent landscape of long stretches of the Lhasa River branches in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Magnificent landscape of long stretches of the Lhasa River branches in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.