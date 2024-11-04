We Are China

Long stretches of Lhasa River branches in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 11:20, November 04, 2024

Magnificent landscape of long stretches of the Lhasa River branches in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The Lhasa River is regarded as the "Mother River" of Lhasa City. It is called "Jiqu" in Tibetan, meaning River of Happiness. The river finally flows into the Yarlung Zangbo River.

