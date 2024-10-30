Scientists extract longest ice core in Xizang

09:18, October 30, 2024 By Palden Nyima ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A close-up view of part of the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi county of Nagchu, Xizang autonomous region. (Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn)

Chinese scientists announced on Tuesday that they have extracted the world's longest ice core in Earth's mid-to-low latitudes.

The core was extracted in the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi county, Xizang autonomous region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Measuring an impressive 324 meters in length, the ice core surpasses the previous record held by a core extracted from the Guliya Ice Cap in Xizang's Ngari prefecture.

The Purog Kangri Glacier is the thickest glacier on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. By delving into this icy expanse, researchers aim to gain valuable insights into the changing landscape of this significant region.

Through meticulous examinations of ice cores, scientists hope to unravel the transformations occurring within the glacier and shed light on the impact of global climate change on glaciers worldwide.

The milestone marks a crucial step forward in the understanding of the effects of warming temperatures on these vital natural formations.

A close-up view of part of the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi county of Nagchu, Xizang autonomous region. (Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn)

A close-up view of part of the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi county of Nagchu, Xizang autonomous region. (Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn)

A close-up view of part of the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi county of Nagchu, Xizang autonomous region. (Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)