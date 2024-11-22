Zabuye Salt Lake in SW China's Xizang offers breathtaking scenery, green solution to lithium carbonate production

People's Daily Online) 14:28, November 22, 2024

Photo shows the stunning scenery of Zabuye Salt Lake in Zhongba county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily/Xu Yuyao)

Zabuye Salt Lake, located in Zhongba county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, offers stunning, picturesque views.

Currently, a 10,000-tonne battery-grade lithium carbonate project at the salt lake is gradually entering operation.

The project, focused on the green and comprehensive development of lithium carbonate, will have an annual production capacity of over 10,000 tonnes, including 9,600 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate and 2,400 tonnes of industrial-grade lithium carbonate. It is also expected to produce by-products, such as 156,000 tonnes of potassium chloride and 200 tonnes of rubidium and cesium salts each year.

The project employs a technological approach that combines membrane separation and evaporation crystallization, with salt fields as a supplementary method. The process primarily relies on physical reactions, enabling the efficient and environmentally friendly extraction of lithium resources from the salt lake.

Additionally, the project recycles other valuable resources from the lake, including potassium, rubidium, and cesium. It uses a clean energy supply system that integrates both photovoltaic and solar thermal power, achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions for the entire project.

